DEKALB (WCIA) — It’s a new era for the Eastern Illinois football program. Tonight, they kick off their season against Northern Illinois with new head coach Chris Wilkerson.

A new era officially starts tonight here in Dekalb for Eastern Illinois with Chris Wilkerson coaching his first game leading the Panthers program. He’s no stranger though, graduating from EIU and spending several years on staff as an assistant, but this is his biggest challenge yet.

Eastern is just 3-26 the past three seasons, only winning one game per year under Adam Cushing. He left and Wilkerson was brought in to put new life into a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. Who will be quarterback is the big question for the Panthers. Wilkerson did not name a starter coming into the game, trying to play a little poker and hide his hand from the Huskies, but it will either be Charlotte transfer Dom Shoffner, Zach Weir or Colorado State transfer Jonah O’Brien. Regardless of who takes the first snaps, it will be a challenge facing NIU– the defending MAC champs.

“We’re definitely trying to prove people wrong, the whole season we’re going to put as underdogs, especially after last season because we know we have the talent and we’ve finally put it all together,” EIU sophomore linebacker Colin Bohanek said.

“We know this a marathon and the season is not going to be defined by the season opening game Thursday night but it’s certainly going to be the first step,” Chris Wilkerson said. “Strictly from the wins and losses standpoint, the program has not been where we would like to be and our goal is to restore it to that mantle if you will of one of the top 20 to 25 FCS teams in the country.”

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN3. The Huskies are four-plus touchdown favorites. We’ll have highlights on WCIA at 10.