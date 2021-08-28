Eastern Illinois falls short in 26-21 to rival Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois fell to Indiana State 26-21 on Saturday night at the Week 0 home opener. EIU scored on it’s opening drive of the second half, where Tyler Hamilton scored for a 4-yard run. to trail 17-14. The Hamilton score was set up by a big pass reception by Tyler Ringwood.

The Panthers had a chance to lead, but ISU’s Hunter Lunsford forced a fumble inside the ten yard line, that cut EIU’s chances of a comeback short. Head coach Adam Cushing credited the loss to some slow starts, but was impressed with some of the flashes his team showed.

“We made some big plays on offense, and our guys battled hard,” says Cushing. “Our running backs went out there and did not get tackled, but we just didn’t do those little tiny things that add up to victories, and when you play a really good football team that’s how it’s going to work.”

Quarterback Otto Kuhns went 14-29-2 with 253 yards, who added in one of Eastern Illinois’ three touchdowns. The Panthers will play their next two games on the road, starting with South Carolina next Saturday.