Eastern Illinois falls short after Austin Peay scores game-winning shot

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Panthers overcame a 14-point deficit to tie the game, but their efforts to keep their winning fell short after Austin Peay scored a game-winning three to win 74-71.

Terry Taylor banked the game-winning shot for the governors, after Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers with just more than a minute to go to even the score. Smith led the team with 16 points, while four Panthers scored in double-figures. Josiah Wallace had 14 points in the first half alone, but left the game with an injury.

The Panthers will hit the road next week to take on SIUE on Monday at 5:00 p.m.