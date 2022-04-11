CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Beaches are no where close to Charleston but that’s not stopping Eastern Illinois from bringing beach volleyball to the school. The Panthers are the first Division I team in the state to play the sport.

“Just being able to say that we’re part of making that history and then seeing in the future that where it can go,” Eastern Illinois sophomore defensive specialist Ashley Sharkus said.



Last August, EIU announced it was starting a beach volleyball program. Now well into competition as one of only a few dozen Division I programs in the country. One of the biggest obstacles is the weather and a place to practice. With cold temperatures lasting well into April, the Panthers often have to bundle up to train at a local park in Charleston.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it,” EIU junior setter Summerlyn Smith said. “I mean, it’s cold, but it’ll make us better either way.”



“Mental toughness is increasing in every one of our players, but also outdoor sports do this,” EIU head coach Manolo Concepcion said. “That’s what we proposed to the players. They come in, they work together. They enjoy practice, they work hard. They work really hard for two hours so far it’s been a tremendous experience for us coaches and them players.”

Success has yet to come for the Panthers, who have dropped every team match so far this season. Despite an 0-9 overall team record, EIU does have several individual match wins.

“It’s been very special so far,” Eastern Illinois sophomore libero Christina Martinez Mundo said. “We got the first win and we brought that home and being like the first in history in Illinois like women’s team to play beach volleyball is just a big deal.”

More than a record, the first season for Concepcion is about building towards the future. With every match on the road this year, it was never going to be about wins and losses, rather about getting extra practice. The same players who suit up on the beach volleyball team are also on the indoor team for the Panthers.

“Number one is to improve what we’re doing on the indoor side because the transfer ability that it has,” Concepcion said about his goals. “Number two is to grow the game, not just in our city, but in the state of Illinois.”