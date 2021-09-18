Eastern Illinois battles, but falls in Mid-America Classic

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — After a year off last season, the Mid-America Classic renewed Saturday between Eastern Illinois and Illinois State.

ISU head coach Brock Spack needed just one win to the become the winningest coach in Redbird history, while the Panthers

Both offenses were quiet in the first half, as EIU did not get on the board until late in the second quarter when Jason Johnson set up the Panthers with great field position picking up fumble from ISU backup QB Jackson Waring. Otto Kuhns found Robbie Lofton to make it 10-7 heading into half.

The Redbird defense would respond though with their own takeaway. Jarrel Jackson picked off Kuhns and returned it 95 yards for the score.

Illinois State would go on to win 31-24, improving to 2-1 and keeping the Mid-America Classic trophy. EIU falls to 0-4 with the loss, and start Ohio Valley Conference play next weekend when they head to Tennessee Tech.