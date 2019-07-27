East brothers keeping racing in the family

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Don’t let their size fool you, the East brothers are some of the top Motocross Racers in the country, and the competition is fierce.

Twin brothers Reid and Ryan East have been racing since they were just 3 years old, after following in the footsteps of their older brother Drake.

“I would always race, and when they were little, they would always come and watch me, so now they’ve watched me and now they want to do it,” Drake said. “My mom and dad always told me they look up to me, so I always remember that when they’re out there racing.”

While Drake might be the fastest of the brothers, Reid is one of the fastest in the country for his age. At 7 years old, the Kansas-native placed first at the Lincoln Trail area qualifier in April, and will be moving onto Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship.

“It’s the biggest amateur national in the nation, so that’s pretty cool to have a brother that’s one of the 40th fastest kids in the world, so that’s pretty cool,” Drake said.

You always hope that they get there, and a lot of kids do, but a lot of kids don’t,” Shelly East said. “He’s got a great handle on what he does, and he’s safe doing it, so I’m pretty comfortable with what he does.”

Reid will continue to train with his brothers at Lincoln Trail, until they leave for Hurricane Mills, Tennessee for Nationals later this month.