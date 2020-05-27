Duval “totally shocked” to find out field will be named in his name

WCIA — Former St. Joseph-Ogden football coach Dick Duval got a little suspicious Tuesday night when several family members started showing up at his house unexpected. Something was up but Duval couldn’t figure it out.

Then a knock at the door.

It was SJO superintendent Brian Brooks and several other school board members. They were there with a piece of paper that had a picture of the Spartans football field scoreboard. At the bottom, a new sign: Dick Duval Field.

Courtesy: Bobbi (Duval) Busboom

“I was totally shocked,” Duval said. “It was totally unexpected for me, I never ever thought anything, that’s not why I did coaching, that’s my why I coached.”

Duval coached the Spartans for 28 years, going 251-75 in that time. He won five state runner-up trophies and never had a losing record in nearly three decades as a head coach.

“For them (SJO school board) to think that this needed to happen and I just kept on stuttering, I go are you sure?” Duval said during a FaceTime call on Wednesday. “And they said, ‘Oh yeah, this has been talked about for a long time.’ I will tell you I’m very humbled by the whole thing.”