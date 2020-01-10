Dust wins Athlete of the Week

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — St. Anthony basketball standout Jaccob Dust is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game this season for the state ranked Bulldogs.

“It’s been a blast so far, just being together with the guys and grinding every day has been really fun,” Dust said. “We have a lot of depth and everyone coming in every day and putting in the work, we have been successful so far.”

St. Anthony (13-2) has a great chance to make a deep postseason run after dropping down to Class 1A this season, after playing in 2A last year. Dust is a big piece of the team’s success, the two-year starter was an all-conference and all-state honorable mention selection last season.

Dust is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//