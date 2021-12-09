Dudley wins Athlete of the Week

HUME (WCIA) — Bella Dudley is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior is committed to play at Millikin University next season, but before that she has her eyes set on the title. Tri-County finished fourth in state while she was a freshman and third when she was a sophomore. They are off to a great start this season, 8-1 and Dudley is averaging 17 points per game. And for Dudley, all the pressure is off for this season.

“The most pressure that I felt was knowing where I was going to go to college,” says Dudley. “So this year I’m just like, ‘I’m just having fun.’ And my team’s just having fun, that’s just what we do. I think we’re just going to continue to have fun, play well, play together, and that’s the key for us.”

