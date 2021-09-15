Dream Duo: Eagle, Rogers leading Mahomet-Seymour as go-to receivers

MAHOMET (WCIA) — There may not be a receiving duo in the area better than Mahomet-Seymour’s Quenton Rogers and Dream Eagle. In their first season playing together, former head coach Keith Pogue thinks they’re already the best receiver combo in Mahomet-Seymour history.

“That’s a very bold statement for him to say but coming from him that speaks volumes,” current Bulldogs head coach Jon Adkins said.

Rogers and Eagle have backed up that claim so far through three games, combining for more than 450 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

“I think we’ve just been both putting in a lot of work over the offseason and this season,” Rogers said. “I think we’ll just get better along the way.”



“This is our first year really playing together, it’s definitely unreal,” Eagle added.

What makes the combination so lethal is their contrasting skill sets. Eagle shakes cornerbacks with ease, while Rogers uses his 4.4 speed to get behind the secondary.

“He’s really fast,” Eagle said about Rogers. “He’s the fastest at the school and I feel like speed kills.”

“Man’s a great router runner,” Rogers said about Eagle. “I don’t know if anyone can guard him in this conference.”



Both are still adjusting to their surroundings this fall. Rogers is in his first season on varsity, after missing last season with a fractured ankle. Eagle is in his second year at the school and playing the position after moving from San Antonio, where he played quarterback. But after a fast start, their eyes are on the same prize.

“I really want to make a good playoff run but really I just want to do what’s best for my team,” Eagle said.



“I want to get to the playoffs,” Rogers added. “Also just do my best.”‘

Both are hoping to continue playing at the college level and have already heard from Illinois. They will certainly play a big part in the Bulldogs’ attack against Lincoln in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week. M-S is out to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2013. The Railers opened up their season 2-0 for the first time since 2003.