Downs wins Athlete of the Week

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity wrestler Micah Downs is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Rockets senior went 3-0 at the Class 1A Dual Team State Tournament over the weekend, leading Unity to a third place trophy. It’s the highest finish since 1989 for the program and just the second trophy in school history.

“It means everything,” Downs said about winning third as a team. “This is a great school, great program. Coach (Logan) Patton puts a lot of time into the youth, the wrestlers. It’s a great community and it’s nice to bring something home and just help build this program.”

Downs also finished third at individual state after winning a championship last season. After transferring from Clinton, he finished his senior season with a 41-4 record and is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we'll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award.