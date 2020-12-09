Down Goes Duke: No. 6 Illinois beats Blue Devils on their home court

DURHAM, N.C. (WCIA) — No. 6 Illinois scored six players in double figures, led by Ayo Dosunmu’s 18, as the Illini won their first Top 10 road matchup since 1989. The Illini (4-1) never trailed, shot 58 percent from the field for the game, and became the only non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron Indoor in Duke’s 41 seasons under Coach K. The one and only other time Illinois played in Durham was a win in 1995, Lou Henson’s final season.
Kofi Cockburn put up 13 points, Andre Curbelo had 12, Giorgi Bezhanishvili pitched in 11, with Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams both adding 10.