Down Goes Duke: No. 6 Illinois beats Blue Devils on their home court

DURHAM, N.C. (WCIA) — No. 6 Illinois scored six players in double figures, led by Ayo Dosunmu’s 18, as the Illini won their first Top 10 road matchup since 1989. The Illini (4-1) never trailed, shot 58 percent from the field for the game, and became the only non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron Indoor in Duke’s 41 seasons under Coach K. The one and only other time Illinois played in Durham was a win in 1995, Lou Henson’s final season.

BIG TIME W for @IlliniMBB taking down Duke



First Top 10 matchup road win for #Illini since 1989! pic.twitter.com/hYXytvKgoM — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 9, 2020

Kofi Cockburn put up 13 points, Andre Curbelo had 12, Giorgi Bezhanishvili pitched in 11, with Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams both adding 10.

Start to Finish



🔶 Illini led for 39:12

🔷 #EveryDayGuys shot 58-percent from the field

🔶 Illinois is the only non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron Indoor in Duke's 41 seasons under Coach K pic.twitter.com/XB1Mru4vfm — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 9, 2020

This was a "put up or shut up" game for the #Illini pic.twitter.com/P8gEfUPk5T — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) December 9, 2020

"I do believe I'm the most complete player in the game."



Preseason All-American Ayo Dosunmu puts 18 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists in a win at No. 10 Duke



The junior is now averaging 22.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game pic.twitter.com/UbpcMwcmPI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 9, 2020