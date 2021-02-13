Dosunmu’s late-game performance saves Illinois from loss at Nebraska

LINCOLN (WCIA) — We’ve seen Ayo Dosunmu pull off a magic trick time and time again, but every time he pulls another rabbit out his hat it’s just as dazzling as the last. This time the All-American saved the Illini from an embarrassing loss at Nebraska. The Huskers haven’t won a Big Ten game all season.

This time, Dosunmu scored 10-straight Illini points to end regulation, and five points to start overtime. He led the team with 31 points, making it a new career high in a Big Ten game.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, it’s time to lock in.’ I looked at the time, Coach called a timeout, we’re down five with like three minutes left. I’m just like, “We’re good. Just trust in yourself, believe in yourself, believe in your instincts, you got this. All the work you put in.’” says Dosunmu. “I just told myself let’s try to go get this W. Then I believe I hit a pull-up jumpshot and then after that I just tried to will my team to victory.”

Nebraska led for three times as long as the Illini. It started with a 9-0 Huskers run before the first timeout. Head coach Brad Underwood says their struggles came from a lack of effort.

“We had to get stops, we had to figure out a way to get stops and then we got really passive on the offensive end,” said Underwood. “We didn’t do a very good job of taking care of the ball. We just had to settle down, and we did that.”

For Illinois’s frequent savior — his most recent takeover is just another example for why he is in contention for player of the year.

“You dance with the one that got you there, and that’s what we did,” says Underwood. “He made big shots, he made a nice pass to Kofi. I’m just glad #11 was on our team tonight.”

“I just go out there and play freely and do whatever it takes to win,” says Dosunmu. “Whether it’s to score or whether it’s to hit a teammate for a shot. They believe in me, it’s easy when your teammates believe in you. They allow you to do what you do best down the stretch.”

The Illini now share first place in the Big Ten for the first time since last January, while Brad Underwood wins his first game at Nebraska. Next up the Illini return home for the second-to-last time this year to face Northwestern.