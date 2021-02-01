Dosunmu wins third Big Ten Player of the Week award this season

WCIA -- Illinois basketball made the second biggest jump in this week's AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, moving up seven spots to No. 12. The Illini (11-5, 7-3 B1G) beat 7th-ranked Iowa Friday night in the team's only game last week. Oklahoma was the biggest mover, becoming just the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas. Gonzaga and Baylor remain at the top, with no movement in the top four teams.

Six Big Ten teams are included in this week's poll, with No. 4 Michigan leading the way, despite not playing a game after a two-week hiatus due to a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered on their campus. Ohio State is 7th, followed by Iowa at No. 8 and Illinois at 12th. Wisconsin checks in at No. 19, down five spots, with Purdue at 24th.