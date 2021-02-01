Dosunmu wins third Big Ten Player of the Week award this season

The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
WCIA — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is the Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season after scoring a game-high 25 points in a win over No. 7 Iowa Friday night. The junior made 11-of-18 shots from the field, including all three 3-pointers he attempted.

It’s the fourth career award for Dosunmu, who recorded his 10th game with 22 or more points this season, ranking him second nationally in that category. Dosunmu is averaging 21.9 points (5th in NCAA), 6.1 rebounds (19th in B1G) and 4.8 assists (4th in B1G) on the year.

