Dosunmu wins Naismith National Player of Week, B1G Player of Week awards

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The awards keep coming in for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illini junior guard was named the Naismith National Player of the Week on Monday, as well as his second straight Big Ten Player of the Week award.

After recording the FIRST triple-double in 20 years and third in school history, @illinimbb junior @AyoDos_11 earns the title as the @jerseymikes Naismith POW. 🎉



Ayo Dosunmu averaged 15.5 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST & 2 STL which included a win over ranked Wisconsin. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ypedpurMxP — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) February 8, 2021

Dosunmu netted the Illini’s first triple-double in 20 years and just third in school history in a 15-point win over No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Chicago natives scored 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. For the week, he averaged 15.5 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, including a win at Indiana on Tuesday. Despite all the accolades, Dosunmu says he’s not focused on anything but the team.

“We’re worried about coming out and winning you know keep winning, keep our streak going and keep playing for each other,” Dosunmu said. “At the end of the season when we win, hold our trophy up, I guarantee you all the other accolades will come but right now we’re just focused on coming out here and winning and being the best that we can be.”

Dosunmu has now won Big Ten Player of the Week four times this season, most in the conference. llinois doesn’t play again until Friday night at Nebraska (8 p.m. on BTN) in a makeup game from last month after the Huskers were forced to postpone due to COVID-19 issues within their program.