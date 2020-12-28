Dosunmu wins co-B1G Player of the Week

WCIA — Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is the co-Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 30 points, five assists and four rebounds per game in wins at Penn State and against Indiana. The Chicago native is the first Illini player in 23 years to register back-to-back 30-point games and is now just one of five players in the country to record back-to-back 30-point games this season. That’s on top of a 36-point performance against Missouri earlier this month. That won him league player of the week honors on Dec. 14. Dosunmu shares this honor with Minnesota’s Marcus Carr.

Ayo Dosunmu is the first #Illini since 97-98 to have consecutive 30-point games. Those kinds of lines will get you heaps of love from Brad Underwood.



"I knew Ayo was a hard rocking dude." pic.twitter.com/Xh4j4VbB94 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 27, 2020

Dosunmu scored 11 points in a crucial 14-0 second half run against the Hoosiers on Saturday. Overall, he put up 18 out of the team’s final 23 points in the victory.

Kofi Cockburn cuts off Ayo Dosunmu in the post game presser: "He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it. Nobody can guard him, it's that simple. Nobody can guard him, he knows that whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That's it. He's trying to be a nice guy" pic.twitter.com/3uD1xSzwTh — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 27, 2020

For the season, Dosunmu is averaging 24.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game and is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. According to Illinois, only three players have posted 20-6-5 for an entire year dating back to 1992-93: Memphis’ Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway in 1993, Morehead State’s Ricky Minard in 2004, and Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2010.

The Illini rose three spots to No. 15 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. There are a record nine Big Ten teams ranked.