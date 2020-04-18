Dosunmu was already thinking about NBA Draft when B1G Tourney was cancelled

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu joined Kofi Cockburn by entering his name into the NBA Draft this week. The guard says he is not hiring an agent, which leaves the possibility of a return to Champaign on the table.

Dosunmu averaged 19.7 points per game in the final six games of the season, leading the Illini to wins in five of those last six.

Reports on his draft stock are mixed. Some don’t even have him in their mock drafts, which also leads people to believe a return to Illinois is possible, if not likely. Ayo has said he is 98-99% locked in on the NBA right now. He had already started thinking about entering his name in the draft when the team was told the Big Ten tournament was cancelled while they were practicing at Butler on March 12th.

“I had a pretty good idea that I was gonna declare for the draft pretty much at that moment,” Dosunmu said. “So much went through my mind like ‘Dang that was my last game’ or I didn’t have a firm decision but for sure I was really thinking about all the different scenarios and it hit me hard.”

He has until June 3rd to withdraw his name from the draft.