Dosunmu: “The more experience, the better I’ll be”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu played his third game with the Bulls in the NBA Summer League Thursday.

He recorded two points and a block, but Dosunmu is still using every game to keep improving.

“The more games I get under my belt the more experience, the better I’ll be,” says Dosunmu. “That’s the type of learner I am. Whenever I go through something, any kind of adversity, I tend to get better as time goes. I’m just trying to keep building and get better each game.”

Next game for the Bulls is Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.