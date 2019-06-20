Dosunmu, Sukaree win Illinois Freshmen of the Year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Kornkamol Sukaree won the school’s male and female freshmen athlete of the year awards on Wednesday.

Dosunmu became the first true freshman in Illinois men’s basketball history to lead the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. The Chicago native scored in double figures 23 times, with seven games of 20 points or more. After deciding not to test the NBA Draft waters, the guard will return in 2019-20 to help try and lead the Illini to their first NCAA tournament since 2013.

Sukaree won the top award after one of the best seasons in women’s golf history. She was named First Team All-Big Ten, leading the Illini with a 72.62 stroke average, the third best number in program history. Sukaree was a big part in the Illini making their first NCAA Championships in program history, where they finished 9th.

The recipients were selected by vote of Illinois head coaches, DIA executive staff and the DIA athletics awards committee.