Dosunmu returns, Illini upset No. 9 Penn State

After missing just one game with injury, Ayo returns to lead all scorers in Top 10 win for Illini

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu may have been a game time decision but when the game was on the line, the Illinois sophomore stepped up once again. Dosunmu scored a game high 24 points, including the final field goal of the game with just 16 seconds left, to give the Illini a four point lead and a 62-56 win at No. 9 Penn State. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for an Illinois team hungry to get its star back.

Dosunmu missed Saturday’s game at Rutgers after going down on the last play at Michigan State exactly one week ago. The Illini’s best player remained a question mark leading into Tuesday night’s game against the Nittany Lions. Dosunmu went through shoot around and pregame warm-ups, then made the start. He made 9-of-15 from the floor, to go along with four rebounds and a steal, showing little to no signs of the injury.

The Illini (17-9, 9-6 B1G) won their league leading fourth conference road game of the season and snapped a six-game losing skid to the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5) that dated back to 2015.

Kofi Cockburn added 14 points and seven rebounds playing just 23 minutes. Penn State star Lamar Stevens was held to 13 points and nine rebounds, he came into the game averaging nearly 18 per game.