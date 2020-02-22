Dosunmu rehab process

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many were surprised to see Ayo Dosunmu return to the Illini after missing only one game with his injured knee. He was quick to thank the training staff with Illinois after their win over Penn State.

Dosunmu went down on the final play of the loss against Michigan State. He stayed down for a while before being carried off to the locker room by the staff. It was announced the following day that he avoided any structural damage to the knee, and was considered day-to-day. He carried that tag through the Rutgers game last Saturday, when he didn’t even go through warm ups before the game. He felt better following the trip to New Jersey and was given the green light on Tuesday to suit up against the Nittany Lions.

“I just rehabbed a lot. Paul and Fletch, they got me in early, at 5:30 in the morning working, working, ice, ice, rehab, stretching, pushing me to the point of pain but I know the reward at the end,” Dosunmu said. “Then I woke up, I told Paul that it was feeling better and I wanted to at least give it a shot this game and I got out there and I just put all my faith into the Lord and the Lord making it possible for me to come out here and play and then like I said, the training staff and everyone.”

Illinois hosts Nebraska on Monday at 7:00.