Dosunmu on coronavirus: “I’m not personally worried about it”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The coronavirus is on everyone’s mind, including Illinois basketball’s best player Ayo Dosunmu, but the sophomore says he’s not worried about it. Dosunmu has researched COVID-19 heading into this weekend’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, but he says it won’t be on his mind when he takes the court with the fourth-seeded Illini.

“I’m just not (worried about it) but I did a lot of research on it,” Dosunmu said. “You’ve just got to wash your hands and not shake hands I guess cause it’s very deadly but it’s all about having a good hygiene.”

"They tell me we got a game and I'll be there"



The Illini (21-10, 13-7) left for Indy Wednesday afternoon, they will face the winner of No. 5 Iowa or No. 12 Minnesota on Friday afternoon about 1:30 p.m. The game will be played only in front of essential personnel and close family. The Big Ten conference announced late Wednesday afternoon that it will ban fans from entering Bankers Life Fieldhouse starting Thursday.

“It would be like an open gym I guess,” Dosunmu said Wednesday morning about the possibility of not playing in front of fans. “I mean I’ve never really thought about that but it was still be fun. I’d still go out there and try to win a game.”