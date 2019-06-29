Dosunmu on a mission this summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini sophomore Ayo Dosunmu didn’t even test the NBA draft this season, returning to Illinois with an attitude of Unfinished Business. Dosunmu is doing everything he can this summer to take care of business.

The unfinished business he’s talking about is leading the Illini back to the NCAA tournament, somewhere they haven’t been since 2013.

Head coach Brad Underwood said this week that the Chicago product has basically lived at Ubben, and is working his tail off to improve his game.

“He didn’t go home in May, he stayed here, took a May class. Has been not just in two or three segments of workouts, a lot of times it’s been three or four,” Underwood said. “He’s kind of adopted the motto that ‘Everybody works out one, good players work out twice, great ones get more than that’. Fletch has helped him in a lot of areas through that time and you see a guy that physically has changed already and that will do nothing but enhance his game and with that added strength comes confidence. He’s been nothing but exceptional in this offseason.”

Illinois didn’t lose any players from last years team to transfer or the draft, so 12 of the 15 players on the roster return with experience.