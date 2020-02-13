Dosunmu named to Naismith Midseason Team

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu is one of 30 players from across the country named to the Naismith Midseason Team on Thursday. The award recognizes the best player in college basketball and will be handed out in April after a group of 10 semifinalists are released later this month. A group of four semi-finalists will be announced in March. Seven Big Ten players are included on this first cut.

Dosunmu is averaging a team high 15.8 points per game this season, leading the Illini in both points, assists and minutes played. The sophomore’s status to return to the court remains unclear moving forward though, after he went down on the final play of the Michigan State game on Tuesday. Dosunmu hurt his left knee, but was cleared of any structural damage after an MRI on Wednesday.