Dosunmu named to Cousy Award Watch List

(WCIA) — The hype is building for Ayo Dosunmu’s third year with the program, who now has the chance to be the 2021 Point Guard of the Year. The Illinois guard was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list on Monday. Dosunmu is among the 20 watch list candidates for the award, the last time an Illini won was back in 2006 when Dee Brown won the award his senior year.

Dosunmu was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He played a significant role bringing the Illini to a 21-10 record, the team ended the year ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll.

Congratulations to @AyoDos_11 on being named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List!



The award is given to the top point guard in the country. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/wtr4DMGmp5 — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 2, 2020

The preseason All-American is primed to led the Illini to another successful season, and a potential deep run in the NCAA tournament. This summer, Dosunmu took his name out of the 2020 NBA draft, saying one of his biggest goals was to bring Illinois to the National Championship.