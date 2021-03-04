Dosunmu named semifinalist for Naismith Award, Cockburn left off Top 10 list

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball is playing its best ball at just the right time. And they're doing it without their best player. Ayo Dosunmu has missed the past three games after suffering a concussion at Michigan State on Feb. 23 but the Illini (19-6, 15-4 B1G) haven't missed a beat winning all three games by an average of 14 points per game. Dosunmu is 'day-to-day' according to head coach Brad Underwood but the team's confidence is just as high without their future All-American on the court.

"I think anytime that you play as hard as we play and practice as hard as we practice, that just naturally comes with it," Underwood said about the Illini's confidence. "I see that growing every day. Is it pretty every night? No, but that doesn't mean we're not confident, this team has great confidence."