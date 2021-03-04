Dosunmu named semifinalist for Naismith Award, Cockburn left off Top 10 list

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu is a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, announced on Thursday. The Illinois junior is one of 10 players from across the country in contention for the Naismith College Player of the Year award. Three players from the Big Ten are included, including Iowa’s Luka Garza and Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson. Illini sophomore Kofi Cockburn was not included on the list that was trimmed from 30 down to 10.
Naismith Trophy Semifinalists:
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Evan Mobley, USC
Drew Timme, Gonzaga