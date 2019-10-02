Dosunmu named preseason All-Big Ten

ROSEMONT (WCIA) — The bar continues to raise for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois guard was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team during the conference’s men’s basketball media day on Wednesday.
It’s the third major preseason accolade for the sophomore, who is also recognized as a third team All-America by Athlon Sports and first team All-Big Ten by Blue Ribbon Year Book.
Dosunmu is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in program history. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder became the first true freshman in Illinois history to lead the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. Dosunmu was also a Big Ten All-Freshman selection and honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in both the coaches and media poll.
2019-20 PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CASSIUS WINSTON, SENIOR GUARD, MICHIGAN STATE
2019-20 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Ayo Dosunmu, Sophomore Guard, Illinois
Joe Wieskamp, Sophomore Guard, Iowa
ANTHONY COWAN JR., SENIOR GUARD, MARYLAND
Jalen Smith, Sophomore Forward, Maryland
Zavier Simpson, Senior Guard, Michigan
Xavier Tillman, Junior Forward, Michigan State
CASSIUS WINSTON, SENIOR GUARD, MICHIGAN STATE
KALEB WESSON, JUNIOR FORWARD, OHIO STATE
Lamar Stevens, Senior Forward, Penn State
Nojel Eastern, Junior Guard, Purdue