Dosunmu named preseason All-Big Ten

ROSEMONT (WCIA) — The bar continues to raise for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois guard was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team during the conference’s men’s basketball media day on Wednesday.

It’s the third major preseason accolade for the sophomore, who is also recognized as a third team All-America by Athlon Sports and first team All-Big Ten by Blue Ribbon Year Book.

Dosunmu is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in program history. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder became the first true freshman in Illinois history to lead the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. Dosunmu was also a Big Ten All-Freshman selection and honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in both the coaches and media poll.

2019-20 PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CASSIUS WINSTON, SENIOR GUARD, MICHIGAN STATE

2019-20 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Sophomore Guard, Illinois

Joe Wieskamp, Sophomore Guard, Iowa

ANTHONY COWAN JR., SENIOR GUARD, MARYLAND

Jalen Smith, Sophomore Forward, Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Senior Guard, Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Junior Forward, Michigan State

CASSIUS WINSTON, SENIOR GUARD, MICHIGAN STATE

KALEB WESSON, JUNIOR FORWARD, OHIO STATE

Lamar Stevens, Senior Forward, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Junior Guard, Purdue