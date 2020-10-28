Dosunmu named Preseason 1st team All-American

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu is quickly becoming a face of college basketball this season. The Illini junior guard was named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports on Tuesday, the first such honor for an Illinois player since Dee Brown in 2006.

“There were very few surprising stay-or-go decisions that went the way of the former, but Dosunmu opting to return to campus to give Illinois its best outlook in a decade-plus might be the best,” according to the CBS Sports article. “The heady, athletic, fearless lead guard has Illini fans dreaming of a Final Four.”

The @CBSSports Preseason All-America Teams have published.



— FIRST TEAM —



* Jared Butler (Baylor)

* Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)

* Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State)

* Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

* Luka Garza (Iowa)



THE REST: https://t.co/E7luItLsp4 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) October 27, 2020

Dosunmu was named first-team All-Big Ten last season, averaging 16.6 points (fifth in B1G), 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists (11th in B1G). The Illini had a resurgent season, going 21-10 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten to finish one-game back of the league title. The Illini ended the year ranked No. 21 in the AP poll.

The CBS Sports Preseason All-America Teams were voted on by college basketball writers at CBSSports.com and 247Sports as well as broadcasters and analysts from CBS and CBS Sports Network. Joining Dosunmu on CBS’ first-team list were Jared Butler (Baylor), Luka Garza (Iowa), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga).