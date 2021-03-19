Dosunmu named finalist for Naismith Trophy

(WCIA) — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was named one of the four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Award. He joins Oklahoma Stats’ Cade Cunningham, Iowa’s Luka Garza, and Gonzaga’s Cody Kispert.

Dosunmu could potentially become the first Illini to win the Naismith Trophy, but the junior has already accomplished a decorated career this season. The guard has been named to every All-American team while winning the USA Today National Player of the Year Award. Dosunmu was also the Big Ten Tournament MVP.