Dosunmu meets with 13 NBA teams

CHICAGO (WCIA) — In almost every mock draft you will find, NBA Draft experts have Ayo Dosunmu becoming the first Illini drafted in the first round since 2012.

He has a chance to cement his place this week at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Dosunmu spoke with media Thursday after going through drills at Wintrust Arena. He said his vertical improved three inches in just six weeks after training for six weeks in Miami. Dosunmu has already talked with 13 teams and is scheduled to visit his hometown Bulls Friday.

“I mean most of the teams I talked to they really love me, they want to get me out for a workout,” says Dosunmu. “They say I can fit their style of play and their organization. I mean having the opportunity to be in this seat right now, seeing other Chicago greats go through this process, I’m blessed to be in this position.”

The NBA Draft is July 29 in Brooklyn.