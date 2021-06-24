Dosunmu, Howell named Illinois Athletes of the Year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois announced Thursday that first-team basketball All-American Ayo Dosunmu and track All-American Olivia Howell are winners of the 2020-21 Dike Eddleman Award.

Before he starts his pro career, Dosunmu picks up one more honor. This is the second year in a row he has won Male Athlete of the Year.

One day after she was named Freshman of the Year, Howell picks up Female Athlete of the Year. She placed 10th in the 1500 meter at the NCAA Championships and set the program record time in the event.