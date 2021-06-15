Dosunmu gets NBA Draft Combine invite

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu can officially make plans to attend next week’s NBA Draft Combine and he won’t have to travel far to do it. The NBA released its list of 69 invited players to the annual event on Tuesday, it will take place this year in Chicago June 21-27 at at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis.
At the combine, players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25. ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.
Dosunmu’s teammate at Illinois, Kofi Cockburn, is playing in the NBA G League Elite Camp June 19-21 in Chicago, with the hope of getting a combine invite. The 7-foot center from Jamaica is not projected to be drafted by most experts. Dosunmu is projected anywhere from a mid-to-likely late first round pick for the NBA Draft on July 29. The last Illini to be drafted was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
|Player
|School/Club
|Player
|School/Club
|1. Max Abmas
|Oral Roberts
|36. Isaiah Livers
|Michigan
|2. Ochai Agbaji
|Kansas
|37. Makur Maker
|Howard
|3. Marcus Bagley
|Arizona State
|38. Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Seton Hall
|4. Scottie Barnes
|Florida State
|39. Tre Mann
|Florida
|5. Charles Bassey
|Western Kentucky
|40. Matthew Mayer
|Baylor
|6. Brandon Boston Jr.
|Kentucky
|41. Miles McBride
|West Virginia
|7. James Bouknight
|Connecticut
|42. Davion Mitchell
|Baylor
|8. Greg Brown III
|Texas
|43. Evan Mobley
|USC
|9. Jared Butler
|Baylor
|44. Isaiah Mobley
|USC
|10. Julian Champagnie
|St. John’s
|45. Moses Moody
|Arkansas
|11. Justin Champagnie
|Pittsburgh
|46. Trey Murphy III
|Virginia
|12. Josh Christopher
|ASU
|47. Daishen Nix
|NBA G League Ignite
|13. Sharife Cooper
|Auburn
|48. John Petty Jr.
|Alabama
|14. Ayo Dosunmu
|Illinois
|49. Yves Pons
|Tennessee
|15. David Duke Jr.
|Providence
|50. Jason Preston
|Ohio
|16. Kessler Edwards
|Pepperdine
|51. Joshua Primo
|Alabama
|17. Luka Garza
|Iowa
|52. Roko Prkacin
|Cibona (Croatia)
|18. RaiQuan Gray
|Florida State
|53. Neemias Queta
|Utah State
|19. Jalen Green
|NBA G League Ignite
|54. Austin Reaves
|Oklahoma
|20. Quentin Grimes
|Houston
|55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Villanova
|21. Sam Hauser
|Virginia
|56. Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Texas Tech
|22. Aaron Henry
|Michigan State
|57. Day’Ron Sharpe
|North Carolina
|23. Ariel Hukporti
|Nevezis (Lithuania)
|58. Jericho Sims
|Texas
|24. Matthew Hurt
|Duke
|59. Jaden Springer
|Tennessee
|25. Nah’Shon Hyland
|VCU
|60. DJ Steward
|Duke
|26. Isaiah Jackson
|Kentucky
|61. Cameron Thomas
|LSU
|27. David Johnson
|Louisville
|62. JT Thor
|Auburn
|28. Jalen Johnson
|Duke
|63. Isaiah Todd
|NBA G League Ignite
|29. Keon Johnson
|Tennessee
|64. Trendon Watford
|LSU
|30. Herbert Jones
|Alabama
|65. Joe Wieskamp
|Iowa
|31. Kai Jones
|Texas
|66. Ziaire Williams
|Stanford
|32. Johnny Juzang
|UCLA
|67. McKinley Wright IV
|Colorado
|33. Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|68. Moses Wright
|Georgia Tech
|34. Jonathan Kuminga
|NBA G League Ignite
|69. Marcus Zegarowski
|Creighton
|35. Scottie Lewis
|Florida