Dosunmu gets NBA Draft Combine invite

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu can officially make plans to attend next week’s NBA Draft Combine and he won’t have to travel far to do it. The NBA released its list of 69 invited players to the annual event on Tuesday, it will take place this year in Chicago June 21-27 at at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis.

At the combine, players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25.  ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.

Dosunmu’s teammate at Illinois, Kofi Cockburn, is playing in the NBA G League Elite Camp June 19-21 in Chicago, with the hope of getting a combine invite. The 7-foot center from Jamaica is not projected to be drafted by most experts. Dosunmu is projected anywhere from a mid-to-likely late first round pick for the NBA Draft on July 29. The last Illini to be drafted was Meyers Leonard in 2012.

PlayerSchool/ClubPlayerSchool/Club
1. Max AbmasOral Roberts36. Isaiah LiversMichigan
2. Ochai AgbajiKansas37. Makur MakerHoward
3. Marcus BagleyArizona State38. Sandro MamukelashviliSeton Hall
4. Scottie BarnesFlorida State39. Tre MannFlorida
5. Charles BasseyWestern Kentucky40. Matthew MayerBaylor
6. Brandon Boston Jr.Kentucky41. Miles McBrideWest Virginia
7. James BouknightConnecticut42. Davion MitchellBaylor
8. Greg Brown IIITexas43. Evan MobleyUSC
9. Jared ButlerBaylor44. Isaiah MobleyUSC
10. Julian ChampagnieSt. John’s45. Moses MoodyArkansas
11. Justin ChampagniePittsburgh46. Trey Murphy IIIVirginia
12. Josh ChristopherASU47. Daishen NixNBA G League Ignite
13. Sharife CooperAuburn48. John Petty Jr.Alabama
14. Ayo DosunmuIllinois49. Yves PonsTennessee
15. David Duke Jr.Providence50. Jason PrestonOhio
16. Kessler EdwardsPepperdine51. Joshua PrimoAlabama
17. Luka GarzaIowa52. Roko PrkacinCibona (Croatia)
18. RaiQuan GrayFlorida State53. Neemias QuetaUtah State
19. Jalen GreenNBA G League Ignite54. Austin ReavesOklahoma
20. Quentin GrimesHouston55. Jeremiah Robinson-EarlVillanova
21. Sam HauserVirginia56. Terrence Shannon Jr.Texas Tech
22. Aaron HenryMichigan State57. Day’Ron SharpeNorth Carolina
23. Ariel HukportiNevezis (Lithuania)58. Jericho SimsTexas
24. Matthew HurtDuke59. Jaden SpringerTennessee
25. Nah’Shon HylandVCU60. DJ StewardDuke
26. Isaiah JacksonKentucky61. Cameron ThomasLSU
27. David JohnsonLouisville62. JT ThorAuburn
28. Jalen JohnsonDuke63. Isaiah ToddNBA G League Ignite
29. Keon JohnsonTennessee64. Trendon WatfordLSU
30. Herbert JonesAlabama65. Joe WieskampIowa
31. Kai JonesTexas66. Ziaire WilliamsStanford
32. Johnny JuzangUCLA67. McKinley Wright IVColorado
33. Corey KispertGonzaga68. Moses WrightGeorgia Tech
34. Jonathan KumingaNBA G League Ignite69. Marcus ZegarowskiCreighton
35. Scottie LewisFlorida

