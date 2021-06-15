Dosunmu gets NBA Draft Combine invite

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu can officially make plans to attend next week’s NBA Draft Combine and he won’t have to travel far to do it. The NBA released its list of 69 invited players to the annual event on Tuesday, it will take place this year in Chicago June 21-27 at at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis.

2021 NBA Draft Combine (June 21-27) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/lG1mG0gPyW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2021

At the combine, players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25. ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.

Dosunmu’s teammate at Illinois, Kofi Cockburn, is playing in the NBA G League Elite Camp June 19-21 in Chicago, with the hope of getting a combine invite. The 7-foot center from Jamaica is not projected to be drafted by most experts. Dosunmu is projected anywhere from a mid-to-likely late first round pick for the NBA Draft on July 29. The last Illini to be drafted was Meyers Leonard in 2012.