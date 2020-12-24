Dosunmu drops 30 leading No. 18 Illinois to comeback road win at Penn St.

Penn State’s Sam Sessoms, left, goes after a loose ball with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu during first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WCIA) — Penn St. started the game on a 19-4 run but Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, to go along with 23 from Kofi Cockburn, as No. 18 Illinois came from 15 down to beat Penn State 98-81 Wednesday night. The 98 points from the Illini (6-3, 2-1) are the most in a road regulation Big Ten game since 1971.

“Ayo’s the best guard in the country,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s rebounding it better than he ever has, he’s guarding better than he ever has. When we get Ayo locked in at the defensive end, he might be as good as I’ve coached.”

Dosunmu is now the ninth player this season to post a 30 point, six rebound and five assist game and only the second major conference player to do so. Andre Curbelo led the point for most