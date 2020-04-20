Dosunmu confident his winning past will boost draft stock

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is hoping to get a chance to workout for NBA teams at some point before the draft. But if that doesn’t happen, he feels good knowing he’s won at every level.

He won two state championship in high school with Morgan Park. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships. Although his freshman year at Illinois did not see that amount of success, he helped lift the program from their worst season ever back to the NCAA tournament conversation.

“If I’m unable to get a workout, if everything stays the way it is I still feel like I’m in a good position because at the end of the day I’ve been blessed to be a winner,” Dosunmu said. “I feel like without that I still can show them that my background history of just being a winner and that’s the best feeling. Everyone is playing to win ultimately so I feel like if there’s no combine I still be able to have that to fall back on.”

The Chicago native has until June 3rd to make a decision on his future, NBA or back to Illinois.