Dosunmu confident as he preps for Draft

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The stage has never been bigger for Ayo Dosunmu with his future as a pro is in the balance.

“Most of the teams I talked to they really loved me and wanted to get me out for a workout, they say I can fit their style of play and their organization,” says the All-American.

Dosunmu chose not to shoot or play 5-on-5 at the Combine, taking the advice of his agent only to participate in skill work like the vertical. He added three inches to his mark after spending six weeks training in Miami.

“I can bring playmaking ability, I can bring leadership and I can also bring versatility, just overall complete player,” says Dosunmu.

The two-time Illinois Male Athlete of the Year won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard, one of dozens of awards but says he still has a chip on his shoulder.

“I don’t think people really understand the season I had and the growth that I can continue to display,” says Dosunmu. “I proved it last year, my 3-point percentage going from 29 percent to 39 percent. My assist to turnover to ratio being better than last year. My rebounding increasing, every category increasing yet I still hear some certain questions so it’s all about working hard and staying true to myself.”

Dosunmu is projected as late first round pick by most experts, and it’s something the Chicago native says he’s okay with.

“I’m in a pretty good position,” says Dosunmu. “You know if I go to a contending team you know that’s going to be a blessing. A contending team getting a 21-year old proven player, a true professional, that’d be exciting.”

The NBA Draft is July 29th in Brooklyn, Dosunmu plans to be in attendance with his family.