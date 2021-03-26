Dosunmu, Cockburn named Wooden Award All-Americans

WCIA — Their season is over but the awards keep coming in for Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Both were named Wooden Award All-Americans on Friday. The prestigious list is made up of the 10 best players in college basketball. Dosunmu was also named a Wooden Award Player of the Year finalist as well, one of just five players from across the country to be on the last list before the winner is announced on April 6.
WOODEN AWARD ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
Jared Butler, Baylor
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Evan Mobley, USC
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
WOODEN AWARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga