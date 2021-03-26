Dosunmu, Cockburn named Wooden Award All-Americans

WCIA — Their season is over but the awards keep coming in for Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Both were named Wooden Award All-Americans on Friday. The prestigious list is made up of the 10 best players in college basketball. Dosunmu was also named a Wooden Award Player of the Year finalist as well, one of just five players from across the country to be on the last list before the winner is announced on April 6.

WOODEN AWARD ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Jared Butler, Baylor

Kofi Cockburn , Illinois

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu , Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga