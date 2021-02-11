Dosunmu, Cockburn named to Naismith Trophy Midseason team

WCIA — Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn are both on the Naismith Trophy Midseason team, announced on Thursday. Illinois is one of only four teams nationally with two players recognized on the 30-player list, and the only Big Ten team. The annual award has bee handed out every year since 1969 to the nation’s most outstanding college basketball player. The Big Ten leads all conferences with eight players selected.

Dosunmu is 11th in the NCAA in scoring averaging 21.2 points per game and is second nationally with 10 games of 22+ points. Cockburn is second in the NCAA with 13 double-doubles this season and sixth in field goal percentage at 67%.