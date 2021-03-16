Dosunmu, Cockburn named AP All-Americans

WCIA — For the first time in program history, Illinois basketball has an Associated Press First Team All-American. Ayo Dosunmu was named one of the five best players in the country by the organization on Tuesday, along with Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.
Dosunmu is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season. The Chicago native was also named unanimous First Team All-American by both Sporting News and Sports Illustrated, as well as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year. Dosunmu joins Michigan State’s Magic Johnson as only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play and has scored in double figures in 41 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is on the AP All-American Second team. The 7-foot, 285-pound Jamaican is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points and 9 rebounds on 65% shooting this season. He was also named a second team All-America by Sporting News and to Sports Illustrated’s third team. Cockburn is a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Finalist, leading the country with 71 dunks and second in the nation with 16 double-doubles.
This is the first time Illinois has had multiple AP All-Americans since 2005 when the trio of Dee Brown (second team), Luther Head (second team) and Deron Williams (third team) were all selected.
AP First-Team All-America
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
AP Second-Team All-America
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Evan Mobley, USC
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Illinois AP All-Americans
First Team
Ayo Dosunmu, 2021
Second Team
Kofi Cockburn, 2021
Dee Brown, 2006
Dee Brown, 2005
Luther Head, 2005
Ken Norman, 1987
Derek Harper, 1983
Skip Thoren, 1965
Rod Fletcher, 1952
Dike Eddleman, 1949
Dike Eddleman, 1948
Third Team
Deron Williams, 2005
Brian Cook, 2003
Frank Williams, 2001
Kendall Gill, 1990
Dave Scholz, 1969
Bill Ridley, 1956
Red Kerr, 1954
Jim Bredar, 1953