Dosunmu, Cockburn named AP All-Americans

WCIA — For the first time in program history, Illinois basketball has an Associated Press First Team All-American. Ayo Dosunmu was named one of the five best players in the country by the organization on Tuesday, along with Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.

Dosunmu is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season. The Chicago native was also named unanimous First Team All-American by both Sporting News and Sports Illustrated, as well as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year. Dosunmu joins Michigan State’s Magic Johnson as only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play and has scored in double figures in 41 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is on the AP All-American Second team. The 7-foot, 285-pound Jamaican is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points and 9 rebounds on 65% shooting this season. He was also named a second team All-America by Sporting News and to Sports Illustrated’s third team. Cockburn is a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Finalist, leading the country with 71 dunks and second in the nation with 16 double-doubles.

This is the first time Illinois has had multiple AP All-Americans since 2005 when the trio of Dee Brown (second team), Luther Head (second team) and Deron Williams (third team) were all selected.

AP First-Team All-America

Jared Butler, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Ayo Dosunmu , Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

AP Second-Team All-America

Kofi Cockburn , Illinois

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Evan Mobley, USC

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Illinois AP All-Americans

First Team

Ayo Dosunmu , 2021

Second Team

Kofi Cockburn , 2021

Dee Brown, 2006

Dee Brown, 2005

Luther Head, 2005

Ken Norman, 1987

Derek Harper, 1983

Skip Thoren, 1965

Rod Fletcher, 1952

Dike Eddleman, 1949

Dike Eddleman, 1948

Third Team

Deron Williams, 2005

Brian Cook, 2003

Frank Williams, 2001

Kendall Gill, 1990

Dave Scholz, 1969

Bill Ridley, 1956

Red Kerr, 1954

Jim Bredar, 1953