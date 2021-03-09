Dosunmu, Cockburn named All-Americans

WCIA — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn can officially call themselves All-Americans. The Sporting News announced the Illini duo are both included on their first and second teams, with Dosunmu taking unanimous honors on the top team, with Cockburn on the second. The Illini junior and sophomore are the first Fighting Illini to earn All-America accolades from Sporting News since Dee Brown in 2005.
Sporting News First-Team All-America
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Jared Butler, Baylor
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Sporting News Second-Team All-America
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Evan Mobley, USC
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois