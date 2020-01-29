Dosunmu becoming complete two-way player, go-to-guy down the stretch

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu said he had unfinished business when he announced he was returning to Illinois for his sophomore season. Twenty games in, it’s safe to say the Illini guard is doing what he set out to accomplish. Dosunmu is carrying Illinois the last month of the season, averaging 16.2 points per game this season, and has closed out several games late. That was on full display on Saturday, when the Chicago native hit the game-winning shot with .5 seconds left to beat the Wolverines.

“My game has evolved and I’m making the right play every time, whether that’s scoring or making an assist or shooting,” Dosunmu said. “I also like to show that I’m a three level scorer.”

There was no questioning who would get the ball late in Ann Arbor, and it’s a stage Dosunmu says he’s comfortable on. In the last five minutes, of the last five games, Dosunmu has scored 29 points going 9-of-14 from the field. That’s in addition to five rebounds and three assists.

“He’s doing it both ways but those guys are so valuable,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “They have the ability to make tough shots, they’re not afraid to take the shot and everybody can follow along with the swagger and confidence that those guys have.”

Dosunmu’s draft stock and certainly gone up the last month, and so have the Illini’s chances to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. The main reason Dosunmu said he wanted to come back, to put Illinois back in the Big Dance.