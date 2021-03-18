Dosunmu and Cockburn named NABC All-Americans

(WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were named NABC All-Americans on Thursday. Dosunmu was named a First-Team selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches–making him the first Illini to earn the honor since 1949.
Kofi Cockburn has also been selected as a second-team All-American. This this the first time the Illini have won multiple NABC honors since 2005, when Luther Head and Deron Williams were voted as second-team selections.
Full list of selections below:
NABC FIRST TEAM
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
NABC SECOND TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Evan Mobley, USC
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga