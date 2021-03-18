Dosunmu and Cockburn named NABC All-Americans

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) -- WCIA 3's Bret Beherns is live in Indianapolis with a first look at the NCAA Tournament. For the last few days, the Illini have called the JW Marriott home, and has been one of the most iconic sites on the Indianapolis skyline. The giant Bracket has been filled out, and the Illini are hoping to make their way towards the middle.

It all starts on Friday at Farmers Coliseum just north of downtown Indy. The crews have transformed the small 6,500 seat venue that's hosted everything from the Beatles to the State Fair, and the The Illini worked out there on Wednesday for the first and only time before they take the court in a game.