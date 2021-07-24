Donny Navarro gives back with ‘One Day Better’ football camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois wide receiver Donny Navarro held a free camp on Saturday afternoon in Champaign for youth football players. The camp was completely free for kids aged 8 to 13 years old. Navarro jumping at the opportunity to host a camp, preaching the motto of getting ‘one day better.’

“I got a passion for football, I got a passion for teaching. I love to work with kids I love to be involved in the community, so for me to be out here, and teach them it means everything to me,” says Navarro. “They were out here getting after it just getting ‘one day better’ as I said, I challenged them from the beginning.”

Navarro knows first-hand about ‘getting one day better.’ The junior was surprised with a scholarship his sophomore year. The former walk-on was second in the team with 27 receptions and 345 receiving yards in 2019. This past season, he played in all eight games, catching eight passes for with 88 yards.

Navarro had help from several of his Illini teammates on Saturday, including wide receiver Caleb Griffin, quarterback Matt Robinson, and wide receiver Casey Washington.



“When I was young I wanted to be Division-I, and now these kids have the same opportunity,” says Washington. “I’m in a place where I feel like I can help and give them advice, and I just feel like it’s good to give back.”

The Illini will report to training camp on August 1st, with their first game set for August 28th against Nebraska.