“Dominant” Cockburn, Illini bring high motor in B1G opening blowout

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brad Underwood described Kofi Cockburn’s play in one word after Illinois beat Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener on Tuesday night: Dominant. The sophomore center was that and more, scoring a new career high 33 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, leading the Illini to their first win in a conference opener since 2013.

Underwood challenged his team before the game to keep a high motor all game, especially Cockburn. The 7-foot, 285-pound Jamaican was up and down in a loss at Missouri on Saturday. He scored 19 points but only had six rebounds, to go along with four fouls. A late Flagrant 1 foul late was part of a disappointing final stretch, where the Illini only scored on one of the final six possessions. It was a different story against the Gophers (6-1), who shot just 27 percent from the field in the game. After taking an 18-10 lead, Minnesota crumbled, allowing Illinois to go on a 22-3 run to take control. They never looked back.

“That’s what we need teams to expect from us every night, coming out playing with that fight, that anger. Playing possessed basically, playing possessed and coming out with that energy every night.”