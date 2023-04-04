ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — A double play to end the first inning helped calm the nerves of the Braves newest starting pitcher, Dylan Dodd. Getting out of his opening big league inning without allowing a run, the Bismarck native found his groove after that, striking out three batters over the next four innings and locking down the first win of his career.

“That was huge, they’re unbelievable players and I was able to get them today,” Dodd said. “I’m excited for probably facing them again.”



“It’s what I’ve been watching all Spring,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. “Pretty much. For your first outing, all the people he had here as you can tell by the ovations, and I thought he handled it unbelievable. Really, really good.”

With hundreds of friends and family in attendance, it would have been hard for Dodd to pick a better spot for his big league debut, almost a middle ground between his home town and alma mater of Southeast Missouri State.

“I was so nervous, that was the most nervous I’ve ever been, but I’m just grateful for the local area here that I was able to have a lot of friends and family,” Dodd said. “That is everything, the support of them makes it so much easier to show up every day.”

Against a roster filled with All Stars, Dodd could not have asked for much better for his first time on the mound. Now that his debut is behind him, the former Blue Devil could play a big role down the stretch for the title contending Braves if he continues to shine like he did tonight.