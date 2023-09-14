CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Rachel Divan is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Judah Christian volleyball senior has been a big reason the Tribe are a perfect 13-0 so far this season, including a tournament title in the Blue Ridge Early Bird Invitational and Leroy Tournament.

Even more impressive, 12 out of the first 13 matches for Judah have come in straight set victories. Divan leads the team in kills with 95, averaging 3.5 per set, she’s also second on the squad in aces.

“My coaches and my teammates they help me so much,” Divan said. “They’re always telling me what’s open and stuff like that. My setter is always giving me great sets and stuff. Watching film to see if I can figure out some things to pick a part in the defense and just having a good time out there, I feel like that’s the most important part.”

