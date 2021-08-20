Dick Duval Field officially unveiled

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — On an emotional night in St. Joseph, Dick Duval Field was officially named in the Hall of Fame coach’s honor. The numbers show he’s more than worthy of the recognition, five trips to the state championship game, along with more than 250 career wins, but it’s his legacy off the field that shines brightest.

“I think the biggest thing is how much he cared about his players and the coaches and every single guy who came through this program, they mattered to him,” Dick’s son Kiel said. “He made them aware of that and it’s evident by how many people showed up tonight.”

Duval found out last March the field he coached on for more than a quarter century would bear his name. It’s been a long journey since then, as Duval battles pancreatic cancer, but his family says the moment the tarp came off the scoreboard is a moment they’ll cherish forever.

“He said it earlier today, that when his grandkids come out here, they’ll always see that and think it’s PawPaw’s field,” Kiel Duval added. “That’ll be a cool experience for them and it’ll definitely be cool for us seeing that.”

Duval coached the Spartans for 28 years, going 251-75 in that time. He won five state runner-up trophies and never had a losing record in nearly three decades as a head coach.