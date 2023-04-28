KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — What a day for former Illini Devon Witherspoon. The defensive back’s dreams became a reality last night when he got picked 5th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, other former Illini Chase and Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and others are hoping the same happens to them tonight and the upcoming days.

From arriving on campus a few days before his freshman fall camp, to the green room at the NFL Draft, Devon Witherspoon knows his development is just getting started in the NFL.

“It definitely feels worthwhile, but I gotta lot of work to do, prove myself in the NFL,” Witherspoon said. “This league is amongst the best of the best and you gotta go out there and prove it every day.”

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was here in Kansas City to help celebrate Witherspoon becoming the first Illini drafted in the Top 5 since 1996, but now the head man has headed north of the border to be there when Chase and Sydney Brown hear their names called. The day when each would make it to the NFL seemed like a far cry when Bielema first arrived in Champaign.

“To share this journey, but to go through the process of when we first got to know them to where we are now,” Bielema said. “To have that draft night be possible is really cool.”

Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has also headed to Florida to watch the draft with Quan Martin. Continuing into the weekend, guys like Kendall Smith, Alex Palczewski, and more are hoping to be selected by the time the 259th pick gets read on Saturday.