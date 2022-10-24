WCIA — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is one of 12 players from across the country named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist on Monday. The annual award recognizes the top defensive back in the nation.

DEVON WITHERSPOON | JIM THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALIST

Named Midseason All-American by PFF (1st Team) and The Athletic (2nd Team)

Highest graded cornerback in the nation by PFF (89.5)

Has the best coverage grade in the country according to PFF (90.8)

Ranks tied for first nationally in forced incompletions by PFF (13)

Has a 31 percent reception percentage against, the No. 3 mark in the country and best in the Big Ten among cornerbacks

Ranks second in the nation in passes defended per game (1.8)

JIM THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS