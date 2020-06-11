Detmers drafted 10th overall by Angels

WCIA — From Nokomis to Chatham, Louisville to now the 10th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Reid Detmers is making history. The Glenwood grad and Louisville junior was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round Wednesday night.

A call and a moment I'll never forget. I'm so excited to join the @Angels organization!#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/77lNf2Ixa5 — Reid Detmers (@RDetmers) June 11, 2020

Detmers is the third highest pick in Louisville program history. He was the team’s ace the past two seasons, the 2019 ACC Pitcher of the Year and a two-time First Team All-American. The 6-foot-2 left handed pitcher had 215 strikeouts to just 39 walks his final two seasons with the Cardinals. Detmers was dealing before this season was canceled due to COVID-19, going 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 22 innings. He finished his career fourth on Louisville’s career strikeout list with 284 and tied for ninth with 20 wins.

The slot value for the 10th overall pick is $4,739,900 million.