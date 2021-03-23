Despite tough ending for Illinois Basketball, team still celebrates accomplished season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The Illini look ahead to the offseason, with dreams of ‘what could have been’. A second round exit to Loyola in the NCAA Tournament wasn’t necessarily in the plans for the Illini–a team that had hopes to make a Final Four run.

But a bitter ending doesn’t stamp out a historic season for the program. Illinois had several record book moments, including the program’s third Big Ten Tournament Championship. In a challenging pandemic year, the team also never had to pause their season due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Head coach Brad Underwood says he wants this team to be remembered for more than how they ended their season.

“You can’t lose sight of the Big Ten Championship, you can’t lose sight of the 19 games we won against Big Ten opponents,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “I’ll remember this very very fondly as a team that really continued to take the next step.”

As the program looks ahead to the 2021-22 season, Ayo Dosunmu will pass the torch to the underclassman. The All-American, and Naismith Trophy finalist will be turning pro after a decorated Illini career. Dosunmu declared for the 2020 draft, but decided to come back to accomplish some ‘Unfinished Business’. While some of those boxes were left unchecked, the Chicago native still accomplished one of his biggest goals he set out to do when he committed to the program.

“I try to think about all the work I put in, all the hours I put into the gym, the difference we made, and I hope we’re remembered as the guys that really helped turn this program around,” says Dosunmu.

With Dosunmu headed to the NBA and seniors Trent Frazier Da’Monte Williams likely moving on from the program, the stage is set for new talent on emerge. Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year winner Andre Curbelo showed flashes of greatness, while Adam Miller is also poised to be a rising leader with the program.